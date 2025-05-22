Previous
The Old Man’s Book by bellasmom
The Old Man’s Book

My nearly 86 year old Dad’s book finally got published! Aviation anecdotes, mishaps and more! 30 years since he got the idea to write a book and jotted down a few ideas in a motel room.
Dina Rich

