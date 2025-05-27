Previous
Excited! by bellasmom
Excited!

Thought it was my Dad’s book he published arriving, however, it was my replacement coffee maker. Just as good! Made my day!
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Dina Rich

@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
