Golf ball hail by bellasmom
Golf ball hail

We had them as large as baseballs in this storm. 3 broken windows in our house and both cars beat all to hell!
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Dina Rich

I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
