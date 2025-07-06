Previous
Praying Mantis by bellasmom
Photo 1531

Praying Mantis

Our state really needs all the prayers we can get right now. Horrific flooding in the hill country. I have 2 nieces and a great nephew assisting in “the search”! I can’t fathom it!
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

