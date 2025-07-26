Previous
Dex again by bellasmom
Photo 1551

Dex again

Sorry 2 days in a row, I just adore him, I want to either live here with him or take him home with me! He’s the absolute sweetest Rottie!
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
427% complete

