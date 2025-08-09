Sign up
Photo 1565
Personal project
Made this for my grandson, repurposed a sign that was in his baby room, along with letters from name blocks from his baby shower and parts off an old mini soccer ball that was torn up.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
7th August 2025 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
