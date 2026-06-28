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Photo 1646
Birdie at the bank drive thru
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
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365
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iPhone 17
Taken
17th June 2026 10:46am
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