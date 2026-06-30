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Roxie again by bellasmom
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Roxie again

She’s 16! Doing well for her age, first time I’ve sat for her
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
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