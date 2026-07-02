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Our group…… by bellasmom
Photo 1650

Our group……

Some made mirrors, some made pendants.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
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