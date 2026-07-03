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Photo 1651
A warm up…….
Dad has a neck and shoulder injury and getting cold really bothers him. He got too cold at church then stopped by where I was dogsitting to warm up.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
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365
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iPhone 17
Taken
21st June 2026 10:59am
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