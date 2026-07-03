Previous
Next
A warm up……. by bellasmom
Photo 1651

A warm up…….

Dad has a neck and shoulder injury and getting cold really bothers him. He got too cold at church then stopped by where I was dogsitting to warm up.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
454% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact