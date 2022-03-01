Previous
Reflection in anglepoise lamp by benoldfield
Reflection in anglepoise lamp

Caught my reflection in an anglepoise lamp. Convex for a wide angle view of our lounge. Quite liked the distorted image and the lighting directly behind me.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Ben Oldfield

@benoldfield
I tried to get into amateur photography about 10 years ago with a Nikon DSLR. After a few years I started focussing (pun not intended,...
Photo Details

