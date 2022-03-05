Previous
Next
Midnight reflections by benoldfield
12 / 365

Midnight reflections

Opened the window late at night and liked the way the reflections of the room inside get mixed with the dark garden.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Ben Oldfield

@benoldfield
I tried to get into amateur photography about 10 years ago with a Nikon DSLR. After a few years I started focussing (pun not intended,...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise