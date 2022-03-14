Previous
Next
Light on the stairs by benoldfield
21 / 365

Light on the stairs

A side-on shot of our staircase as it was hit by some good sunlight.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Ben Oldfield

@benoldfield
I tried to get into amateur photography about 10 years ago with a Nikon DSLR. After a few years I started focussing (pun not intended,...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise