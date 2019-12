My mother would have been 98 today.

She was born in 1921, graduated from Wheelock College in 1943. She taught first grade until I was born, then went back when my brother was 11. Fabulous cook, Early American antique collector, only child, lover of her home and our place in Maine. My father was everything to her, he predeceased her by 9 years. Those years were so difficult for her until she joined him after a sudden and massive heart attack in 2007.