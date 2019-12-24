Previous
Next
Merry's Christmas Eve love to all by berelaxed
Photo 1760

Merry's Christmas Eve love to all

24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
482% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Right back to you, dear Merry!
December 24th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise