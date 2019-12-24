Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1760
Merry's Christmas Eve love to all
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
1
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1760
photos
89
followers
38
following
482% complete
View this month »
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
View Info
View All
Public
View
merry
,
abyssiniancat
Elyse Klemchuk
Right back to you, dear Merry!
December 24th, 2019
