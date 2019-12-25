Christmas with our great niece and nephew

We had breakfast with my brother's family and grandchildren. Quiche and the coffee ring my dad always made for Christmas, now made by my brother and sister-in law. Gifts were opened, other family members dropped in and then we sat down to a lovely ham dinner. Dessert was also a family tradition, a recipe for a cracker pudding that came from Scotland with my great great grandmother, Betsey Craigie Wallace in 1866.
T and I then went to one of her sisters for more desserts and presents. It was a wonderful day all around.