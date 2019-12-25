Previous
Next
Christmas with our great niece and nephew by berelaxed
Photo 1761

Christmas with our great niece and nephew

We had breakfast with my brother's family and grandchildren. Quiche and the coffee ring my dad always made for Christmas, now made by my brother and sister-in law. Gifts were opened, other family members dropped in and then we sat down to a lovely ham dinner. Dessert was also a family tradition, a recipe for a cracker pudding that came from Scotland with my great great grandmother, Betsey Craigie Wallace in 1866.

T and I then went to one of her sisters for more desserts and presents. It was a wonderful day all around.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
482% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise