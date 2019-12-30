Merry's new toy

This was a Christmas gift from one of our friends, she actually has used it twice. Tonight we placed it on the table as a distraction. She was sitting on her cat tree leering over the table while we ate, then up on the high half moon window sill scaring us with her acrobatics. As we watched her we suddenly saw a laby bug(lady bird) in the shade of the lamp above the table. We knew if we could see it, it would just be a matter of time(seconds) before she would spot it. Then, there would be a terrifying attempt to get to it. We turned the light out and tried to distract her. It worked for about a second, then she spotted it again. I had to get up on the table and remove the lady bug, but she was still fixated. The toy did the trick, she tired of it quickly, but forgot the bug. She's cozy in one of her beds now, sleeping sweetly, CATastrophe averted.