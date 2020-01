Happy New Year from Merry Mischief

We've had a restful day. T's cold has unfortunately morphed into laryngitis this morning. We had nothing planned, so she has napped and we've had a visit from my brother, sister-in-law, niece Sarah and great nephew Hunter. Nora was home napping with her dad. Hunter is getting so big and bursting out of 3month old clothes as he is approaching his 3 month birthday on the 14th of this month.