Nora and the toy fox by berelaxed
Photo 1780

Nora and the toy fox

Nora and her Mimi walked over through the woods this morning to visit us. BB, C and I were enjoying the last and swiftly flying hours of our visit before they set out on their trips home. C had a 4 and a half hour drive to Vermont and BB endless hours flying back to California ahead of them. Nora entertained us, enjoyed playing with C and then showed us how strong and brave she is with our "Foxy".

Merry had a decidedly different opinion of the scampering toddler and had a mad scrambling and rather frantic escape to her cat tree. Poor kitty.

It's quiet here tonight after our time wonderful visitors, I'm working on taking a zillion ornaments off the Christmas tree, a sad but necessary task.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
