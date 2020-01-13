Nora and the toy fox

Nora and her Mimi walked over through the woods this morning to visit us. BB, C and I were enjoying the last and swiftly flying hours of our visit before they set out on their trips home. C had a 4 and a half hour drive to Vermont and BB endless hours flying back to California ahead of them. Nora entertained us, enjoyed playing with C and then showed us how strong and brave she is with our "Foxy".



Merry had a decidedly different opinion of the scampering toddler and had a mad scrambling and rather frantic escape to her cat tree. Poor kitty.



It's quiet here tonight after our time wonderful visitors, I'm working on taking a zillion ornaments off the Christmas tree, a sad but necessary task.

