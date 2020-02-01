Sign up
Birthday Party, Welcome Home
We went to a party today to celebrate my former teaching partner's older sister who has had some long hospitalizations recently. She missed her birthday, so, we all enjoyed a delicious lunch at a Mexican restaurant in her honor.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Tags
mary
,
anne
,
marie
