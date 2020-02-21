Sign up
Photo 1819
Cream, a sheep from Doolin, Ireland
I had fun today with two of my painting mates. Cream, who looked like a dirty snowball is taking shape. Many more hours of fun to go, it's a big painting and I've only just begun.
For the Record,
This day came in cold and sunny. We're waiting for T's sister and niece to arrive by dinner time. I'm making the Thai Lobster Bisque we had for Valentine's Day for dinner.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
21st February 2020 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
oilpainting
,
jacobsheep
