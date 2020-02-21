Cream, a sheep from Doolin, Ireland

I had fun today with two of my painting mates. Cream, who looked like a dirty snowball is taking shape. Many more hours of fun to go, it's a big painting and I've only just begun.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and sunny. We're waiting for T's sister and niece to arrive by dinner time. I'm making the Thai Lobster Bisque we had for Valentine's Day for dinner.

