Cream, a sheep from Doolin, Ireland
Cream, a sheep from Doolin, Ireland

I had fun today with two of my painting mates. Cream, who looked like a dirty snowball is taking shape. Many more hours of fun to go, it's a big painting and I've only just begun.

This day came in cold and sunny. We're waiting for T's sister and niece to arrive by dinner time. I'm making the Thai Lobster Bisque we had for Valentine's Day for dinner.
21st February 2020

Betsey

berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
