We've slipped back to a simpler time...

A bit of fun with the view from my chair this afternoon. Another quiet day, T working in the loft with Merry curled up on the old Victorian settee behind her. I can't say I've done much but read, catch up with friends on our daily text check in thread and sworn at the orange one.



The cat statute is a gift from Swedish friends, Brigitta and Gunnar(Lasse's brother for folks who follow and know L) who know we love cats. It belonged to Brigitta's parents, B brought it to us when they visited some years ago. It brings the tintype back to the present day, but I do love the effect.



Many thoughts about a year ago today when we landed in Iceland to celebrate my upcoming 70th birthday. What a difference a year makes.