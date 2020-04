Our patio visitors this morning

The Josselyn & Mullen families walked through the woods this morning for a patio visit. T was raking and I was cleaning the pantry, so it was a wonderful break. Hunter was ready for his nap, but Nora had plenty of pep and was interested in all of our birdhouses on the barn and the busy sparrow families. I took the opportunity to take some photos to share.



I made soup this morning, we were both very glad it was ready at the end of the day, we were tired from our work jobs in and out.