Keep smiling

A beautiful day, we have a short noontime walk planned on the wooded paths near us. T is back to work in the loft and I'm poking about doing laundry and my continuing work in the pantry and photo editing. We are going nowhere in public for the next couple of weeks. We'll make do with what we have on hand. I'm a bit worried about the supply chain in the future, but for now we are doing okay.