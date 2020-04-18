April surprise

“The snow doesn't give a soft white damn whom it touches.”



― E.E. Cummings





“Snow in April is abominable," said Anne. "Like a slap in the face when you expected a kiss.”



― L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Ingleside



The snow be but a memory tomorrow, but it was certainly strange to have a Winter Weather Advisory on my Weather Bug App last night along with a High Pollen Alert!



We're having a quiet day inside and have already ordered a take out dinner swordfish meal from Burtons, one of our favorite local restaurants. We have ordered twice from them, they have safe curbside delivery and delicious selections to order. It helps keep them going until this is behind us, whenever that will be.



For the Record,

This day came in with snow, turning to rain.



All hands wary,



"Massachusetts has climbed to rank third among states with the most cases of the coronavirus as it ramps up testing and faces a surge of people sickened in the world-wide pandemic.



As of Saturday, Massachusetts reported 34,402 positive cases, behind New York and New Jersey but ahead of far-more-populous states including California, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The state was fourth in the U.S. among states in tests per capita as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins data." Wall Street Journal