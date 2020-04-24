Sign up
Photo 1882
Flowers
“People from a planet without flowers would think we must be mad with joy the whole time to have such things about us.”
― Iris Murdoch
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1882
photos
86
followers
38
following
515% complete
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA SL (Typ 601)
Taken
21st April 2020 12:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
