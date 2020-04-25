Previous
Next
Saturday by berelaxed
Photo 1883

Saturday

T and I did our spring burning today. It's only allowed until May 1st with a permit. We have had a very wet spring, so we are down to the wire to get it done. It involved a lot of trudging up and down to the pile, but we managed to get most of the things burned that we wanted to. We are sore and tired tonight.

I went through the woods to the relatives and painted rocks with Nora and Hunter(well, he didn't paint) on my break from burning. We'll place them on the sides of the path leading to Nora's new house. It's coming along just grand!
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
515% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
A wonderful day and collage
April 26th, 2020  
Debra ace
Cute family
April 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise