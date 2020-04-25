Saturday

T and I did our spring burning today. It's only allowed until May 1st with a permit. We have had a very wet spring, so we are down to the wire to get it done. It involved a lot of trudging up and down to the pile, but we managed to get most of the things burned that we wanted to. We are sore and tired tonight.



I went through the woods to the relatives and painted rocks with Nora and Hunter(well, he didn't paint) on my break from burning. We'll place them on the sides of the path leading to Nora's new house. It's coming along just grand!