My grandmother, Nora

Today would have been my maternal grandmother's 127th Birthday. She was a huge influence in my life. I spent so much of my childhood running up the path from my house next door to be with Grama and Grampa. They were both born and raised on the rocky down east coast of Maine. She was born in Lubec, went to Grays Business School and worked as the secretary for the New England Manager at the progressive Waltham Watch Company in Waltham, Massachusetts until she married my grandfather. He set sail from Machiasport Maine in masted vessels at 16, was a Burnt Island Maine Lighthouse Surfman, Quartermaster on the Lilac, a Lighthouse Tender and later a licensed Sea Captain, hauling coal up and down the east coast. At the end of his career he was stationed on several Lightships anchored near dangerous shoals on the Massachusetts coast.



Today, we live in their house, Dogcorner Cottage on the South Shore of Massachusetts.



I loved her with all my heart and miss her every day.

