The North River

I had several members from my Garden Club request photo greeting cards with the image of the sparrow and heart I posted on Tuesday. I made the cards yesterday and

delivered them safely, at a distance this afternoon. I asked that the buyers to donate to the Hanover Food pantry rather than paying me for the cards. One friend, who asked for two cards( I only charge $2 a card) decided to by a hundred dollars worth of $20 gift cards at a local grocery store and donate those to the food pantry. That would allow the person receiving a card the ability to shop for items they need that are not available at the food pantry, like eggs or fresh items. I was thrilled at the gesture and her generosity.



On my way home from dropping off the cards I stopped on the old bridge over the North River, the boundary between the town of Hanover and the town of Pembroke, Massachusetts where I taught Kindergarten for 26 years. The water flowing under the bridge was lovely to watch and restful after being out in the scary world now. I spent some time listening to the sounds and being thankful.





