Photo 1921
Blackout Tuesday
Racism is a grown-up disease, and we should stop using our kids to spread it.
Ruby Bridges
https://www.womenshistory.org/education-resources/biographies/ruby-bridges
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1921
photos
88
followers
38
following
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd June 2020 11:54am
Privacy
Public
blackouttuesday
