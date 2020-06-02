Previous
Blackout Tuesday by berelaxed
Photo 1921

Blackout Tuesday

Racism is a grown-up disease, and we should stop using our kids to spread it.

Ruby Bridges

https://www.womenshistory.org/education-resources/biographies/ruby-bridges
