Seeking solace in salt

We took a little spur of the moment ride to the nearby coast this afternoon seeking a sniff of salt air and a glimpse of the Atlantic. The glimpse was satisfied in Marshfield's Brant Rock Beach. It was high tide, no crashing waves, just peaceful blue as far as you could see. The we drove back from Marshfield to Scituate and the lovely marsh along the Driftway section of town. That's where I made this photograph. We inhaled the salty air and watched a few paddle boarders and speed boats heading in before the rain drops. It poured as we drove home. We need the rain, but we also saw quite a few tree branches down, so there must have been quite a wind too. More storms to come this evening, so I must get this posted, it's becoming very dark outside.



I needed to get out and out of myself and my worries for the world. The peaceful protests go on and it brings hope, but I'm so afraid many will fall ill in a few weeks. The salty scenery helped lift my mood along with the worldwide response for change. Black Lives Matter.