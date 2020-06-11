Chipmunk Post

Even the chipmunks realize how important the United States Post Office is to everyone in the States. Let's hope United States Congress can save it. Nora's daddy works for the Post Office and my great grandfather Will Hanson was the Postmaster in Machiasport, Maine among his many jobs of teacher, local postcard photographer, general store owner and Maine State Representative.



The little green iron bank was one of my mother's childhood toys. The weather is humid and windy on the verge of a tempest as my grandmother Nora would say, today. I had to wait patiently for the scent of peanuts to draw customers to the mailbox to post their letters.

