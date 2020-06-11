Previous
Next
Chipmunk Post by berelaxed
Photo 1930

Chipmunk Post

Even the chipmunks realize how important the United States Post Office is to everyone in the States. Let's hope United States Congress can save it. Nora's daddy works for the Post Office and my great grandfather Will Hanson was the Postmaster in Machiasport, Maine among his many jobs of teacher, local postcard photographer, general store owner and Maine State Representative.

The little green iron bank was one of my mother's childhood toys. The weather is humid and windy on the verge of a tempest as my grandmother Nora would say, today. I had to wait patiently for the scent of peanuts to draw customers to the mailbox to post their letters.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
528% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise