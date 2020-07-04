Raspberry Johnna Adams

A Happy 4th of July to our Stateside friends and family. A couple shots from the archives, one of our beloved Raspberry and another of Old Glory reflected in an old Maine window pane. The flowers and Uncle Sam(from an old whirligig my dad made) are for our little get together with T's sister and husband on the patio. We've ordered friend seafood take out plates and the weather is grand.



The state of our Union is not so grand, so it is with a hopeful heart that we can vote in a more equal and democratic way for all Americans in November. Then we will really celebrate.



For the Record,

This day came in humid and cloudy, but is hot and sunny now.



All hands celebrating with wariness.