"Okay, okay, I'm leaving!"

We call all the females Ruby and the males Rudy. They are all pesky and every single one an experienced birdseed robber. We feed the birds all year long and the along with them, the squirrels too. The American Reds are impossible and can raid any feeder with ease. I think they are adorable, but having had them in the barn and chewing thermostat wires, I would place them on my not favorite list, near the top. This is Ruby by the way, and she did leave, for five minutes.