Painted with light

A lovely stained glass piece hanging in the living room window, crafted by our friend blast, painted our chair this morning. First the chair, then the floor bringing abstract splashes of color into our room, riding on bright sunbeams. It was magical.



For the Record,

This day came in cool with high humidity at 7 AM. Thankfully the humidity has dropped and it's a gorgeous day. I've weeded and watered a bit, it's such a relief with the humidity gone.



All hands wary. Many states are mandating masks now, at least 20. IQ45 is still to vain to wear one. 1 out of every 3 children tested in Florida has tested positive. How can schools open safely? answer that please, Betsy DeVos, grrrr.