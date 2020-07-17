Previous
Next
Morning rain by berelaxed
Photo 1966

Morning rain

We had a good rain shower, not long enough to prepare us for the intense heat coming over the next days, but it certainly helped. The colors of the garden are so lovely in the rain.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise