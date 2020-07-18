Previous
Big Blue , requesting a runway for landing by berelaxed
Photo 1967

Big Blue , requesting a runway for landing

The dragonflies were busy in the heat today. This guy reminded me of a stunt pilot, showing off. I believe he's a Blue Dasher.

For the Record,
This day came in very hot, but mercifully, with low humidity. Tomorrow is predicted to be absolutely brutal.

All hands wary
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
538% complete

PhylM-S ace
This is fantastic. He looks like sculpture you captured him so beautifully. Glad you had a decent day... wishing you cool breezes and low humidity, though You may have to find it indoors.
July 19th, 2020  
