A patch of sun
When the heat index is 105F and your mother's have the AC cranked to the lowest inside, you have to find a patch of sun.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2020 3:11pm
merry
