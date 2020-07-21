Sign up
Photo 1970
Merry Mischief at her sweetest
She is just such a sweet little cat, and we are so very lucky to have her.
For the Record,
This day came in hot, hot ,hot, once again.
All hands wary
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
1
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1970
photos
94
followers
38
following
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
21st July 2020 12:37pm
Tags
merry
,
abyssiniancat
Elyse Klemchuk
Yay! Hello, sweet miss Merry!
July 22nd, 2020
