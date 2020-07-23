Previous
Day lily dalliance by berelaxed
Day lily dalliance

I had to wait quite patiently in the heat to make this image. The gorgeous Eastern Swallowtail was flitting from plant to plant without a care. I managed two shots and had a hard time deciding which to choose. It looks like we could be getting a thunderstorm, so I thought it wise to make my choice sooner than later.

This day came in with clouds, sun,HEAT and Humidity. Not the best weather for poison ivy which has some blisters today. We also had rabbits, or chippies snatch all our patio cherry tomatoes last night or early this morning. GRRRR.

All hands wary and very worried for the USA.
