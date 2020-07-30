Portrait of a garden predator

This little darling, and his two cohorts(at least) are not winning the war with us, but are quite efficient garden predators. We have sprays, fine net covers for plants and home concoctions of water, garlic, hot pepper flakes and Dawn dish detergent deployed nightly. The groundhog caught sight of the Golden Retriever next door and waddled off to greener pastures, but the rabbits remain. I see that a tick is enjoying a ride just below his ear as well.



My poison ivy is really drying, but I fear it will be a long goodbye with small eruptions continuing and the dreaded itchy evenings.