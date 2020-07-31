Previous
Next
Those lazy hazy days of summer by berelaxed
Photo 1980

Those lazy hazy days of summer

It's just so hot that even the chippies have to collapse just a bit.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
542% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab capture
July 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise