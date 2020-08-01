August 1st

“The first week of August hangs at the very top of summer, the top of the live-long year, like the highest seat of a Ferris wheel when it pauses in its turning. The weeks that come before are only a climb from balmy spring, and those that follow a drop to the chill of autumn, but the first week of August is motionless, and hot. It is curiously silent, too, with blank white dawns and glaring noons, and sunsets smeared with too much color.” Tuck Everlasting, Natalie Babbitt, 1975





A yearly quote of mine from a very favorite little book, reread often since I discovered it in years ago in the library of the elementary school where I taught.





For the Record,

This day came in warm and humid again, but with a slight breeze. We have a walk planned this afternoon at World's End in Hingham, Massachusetts. Hopefully the breeze off the water there will offer some relief. During these times it's necessary to book a time to walk, we chose late afternoon.

