The Chipmunks support the USPS by berelaxed
Photo 1992

The Chipmunks support the USPS

Fiona Chipmunk is posting a letter to Fan this morning, hoping for a package of peanuts in return, or maybe a cherry.

The United States Postal Service Has been part of my family in the past and in the present. My maternal great grandfather was a true jack of all trades. He studied law, was a school teacher, proprietor and owner of a general store, serving as the Machiasport Postmaster in that building as well as well. Amateur photographer, and longstanding elected Democratic member of the Maine State Legislature. My niece's husband is a proud USPS worker, committed to providing this essential service today to all Americans. The woes of the pandemic and the current occupant of the White House and his minions are making his job very difficult. Please be kind to your USPS delivery or window staff, they are under great pressure these days to get the mail out in a timely fashion and gear up for the voting by mail deluge to come.

For the Record,
This day came in hot and humid once again. We did get a 15 minute torrential shower that helped the garden a tiny bit yesterday.

All hands wary, but celebrating Kamala Harris as VP nominee


She received that cherry!
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
