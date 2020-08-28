Sign up
Photo 2008
Bagged
Merry, in a custom fit bag. She looks cross, but she was very satisfied with her cozy hide-out.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1
1
1
365
NIKON D90
28th August 2020 9:32am
merry
abyssiniancat
PhylM-S
ace
Custom indeed. Purrrfection! Cleverly done.
August 28th, 2020
