Female Spice Bush Swallowtail Butterfly

Midmorning I went out to visit with Merry who was sunbathing and critter watching on the front piazza. She was transfixed watching something in the Butterfly bush trough the screens. I assumed it would be a busy hummingbird or a bumblebee. But, it was a gorgeous butterfly. I grabbed my camera and went out front figuring it would have fluttered away, but I managed about 60 shots, some rather nice.