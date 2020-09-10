Still a puzzle

All of Merry's results with extensive blood work and the ultrasound yesterday. She's eating, drinking and using her litter box, but her energy and affect, down and less engaged as usual. Her wellness and worries about her trigger my anxiety, so we are a still a bit worried. She's mostly sleeping, but has watched birds on the piazza for a bit this morning. I sent an email to her wonderful vet, so I'm trying to stay calm and just let her sleep off yesterday, perhaps.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy, warm and humid with a few sprinkles. I have only seen one lone hummer, a traveler or one of ours, that I don't know.



All hands wary and a a bit nervous.