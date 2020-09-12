Merry is back in business

One application of the transdermal appetite stimulant encouraged her to eat yesterday afternoon and evening, not huge amounts, but enough. This morning she was up on her food court at 7:30 asking for breakfast when we came downstairs. She ate well in comparison to recent days, and drank plenty of fresh water. She has basked in the sun by the door, played on her own with a catnip toy and watched birds and chipmunks on the sunny screened piazza. She’s still there at almost noon, tucked in a corner watching her wildlife. This past week she has been curled in a ball most of every day. I’d say a recovery is on the way now. We are so relieved.





BUT, that haircut!! that needs 6 months to grow back, good thing we'll all be housebound for that time together.





Our West Coast needs help, if it would only rain and be less windy.





For the Record,

This day came in with cool temps after a cooler night and the humidity is down to 51%, a real gift!





All hands wary, but relieved.