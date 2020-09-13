Previous
Sunday Happenings by berelaxed
Photo 2024

Sunday Happenings

Buzzing bumblebees on the Joe Pye Weed, a drive to Wareham by the Cape Cod Canal for a picnic of fried lobster and a Merry who si back to her old self.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
