Photo 2029
A plea from under the coffee table
Merry's Misery
turn up that fire
before I
expire!
consider my plight
on what
it feels like an
arctic night
I’m missing deep
heat with a
buzzcut
you’d best not
repeat.
granted, I’m better
but please,
consider the
weather…
the seasons are
turning, now
get that gas fire
burning!
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2029
photos
91
followers
36
following
555% complete
View this month »
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
merry
,
abyssiniancat
,
fall'scoming
