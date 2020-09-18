Previous
A plea from under the coffee table by berelaxed
A plea from under the coffee table

Merry's Misery

turn up that fire
before I
expire!

consider my plight
on what
it feels like an
arctic night

I’m missing deep
heat with a
buzzcut
you’d best not
repeat.

granted, I’m better
but please,
consider the
weather…

the seasons are
turning, now
get that gas fire
burning!
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
